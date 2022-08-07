Ian Moore
An author and comedian will be signing copies of his new book in Lichfield later this month.

Waterstones, on Market Street, will welcome Ian Moore at 1pm on 24th August.

A spokesperson said:

“Death and Fromage is second instalment in Ian’s wonderfully escapist Follet Valley series.

“The book delivers more satisfying Gallic cosy crime as B&B owner and reluctant sleuth Richard Ainsworth is drawn into the mysterious demise of a goat cheese supplier.”

