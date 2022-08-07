An author and comedian will be signing copies of his new book in Lichfield later this month.
Waterstones, on Market Street, will welcome Ian Moore at 1pm on 24th August.
A spokesperson said:
“Death and Fromage is second instalment in Ian’s wonderfully escapist Follet Valley series.
“The book delivers more satisfying Gallic cosy crime as B&B owner and reluctant sleuth Richard Ainsworth is drawn into the mysterious demise of a goat cheese supplier.”Waterstones spokesperson
