A housebuilder is using special bricks to help support birds at a new development in Fradley.

Barratt Homes is installing the nesting blocks into thousands of new properties across the country, including at a site in Fradley.

The work is part a partnership with the RSPB to help give nature a home by supporting wildlife on new housing developments.

Swifts are an urban species of bird which use spaces in rooftops or in old buildings to make their nests – but the species has seen this serious decline in numbers, in part because modern building methods can eliminate access to rooftops.

Adrian Evans, managing director at Barratt Homes West Midlands, said:

“Swifts are such important birds and we are pleased with the 4,000 swift bricks we have installed so far.But, we have to keep on working hard with the RSPB to give these birds even more homes, which is why we are raising our target by another 3,000 swift nesting bricks, aiming to install some 7,000 in total in our homes across the country by 2025.” Adrian Evans

Having hit ia goal of installing 4,000 swift bricks in to new builds over the past six years, Barratt Homes now hopes to put in 7,000 by the end of 2025.