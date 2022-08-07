The Sleaze Brothers
The Sleaze Brothers

The Sleaze Brothers will return to the stage in Lichfield for a show at the Guildhall next month.

The band will perform rock, blues and soul hits on 3rd September.

A spokesperson for Lichfield Arts said:

“After a long hiatus, The Sleaze Brothers will be launching our autumn season with one hell of a party at the Lichfield Guildhall.

“With a stage presence honed from more than 30 years of playing together, this will be a night to remember.”

Tickets are available from the Lichfield Arts website.

