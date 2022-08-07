Businesses have been learning more about a new flexible office space created at Lichfield District Council House.

With a new hybrid working model in place post-pandemic the local authority has utilised empty space in the Frog Lane building as a new area for private companies and self-employed workers to use.

Around 20 people attended an open event to find out more about the space, which includes workspaces, meeting rooms, high speed internet and parking.

More than 15 businesses have now reserved office space and it is expected the first tenants will be in by 1st October.

The leader of Lichfield District Council, Cllr Doug Pullen, said:

“The open evening went very well. “It was a pleasure to meet business principals from across the district and show them the fantastic office space that we have available. “We have plenty of space available for businesses and our aim is to make District Council House a hive of commercial activity.” Cllr Doug Pullen, Lichfield District Council

Desks will be available for periods to suit each, be it months, weeks or as little as one day.

For more information or to register interest contact economicdevelopment@lichfielddc.gov.uk.