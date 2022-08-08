Police are trying to trace a driver after a hit and run in Lichfield.

The incident happened just after midday on 1st August at the zebra crossing on Roman Way, near the Central England Co-op store on Boley Park.

A white Mercedes, driven by a man with a male passenger in the front seat, hit a woman who suffered bruising to her leg.

PCSO Andrea Horsnall, from Staffordshire Police, said:

“The male is reported to have left the scene at speed without showing any consideration for the welfare of the victim.” PCSO Andrea Horsnall, Staffordshire Police

Anyone with information is asked to call police on 101, quoting incident 502 of 4th August.