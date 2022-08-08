Two wildlife charities are asking people in Lichfield and Burntwood to link their gardens this summer in a bid to find Britain’s biggest hedgehog street.

The British Hedgehog Preservation Society and People’s Trust for Endangered Species are asking people to create routes for the animals to roam in order to find food, mate and seek nesting materials.

People are being asked to create a CD case-sized gap under a garden fence or wall.

The animal groups then hope to identify the longest hedgehgog highway between linked gardens.

Grace Johnson, from the Hedgehog Street initiative, said:

“Hedgehogs are a much-loved native species, and helping them, particularly in urban areas, is easy and affordable. “We want to encourage people to get creative this summer – think about front and back gardens, as a street with five houses on could be part of a 20-garden Hedgehog Street. “Tunnels could join gardens, or ramps can be placed between gardens on different levels. “We know gardens can be havens for hedgehogs, but only if they’re connected to let hedgehogs in and out.” Grace Johnson

The search for Britain’s biggest hedgehog street will run until 10th September.

Hedgehogs were listed as ‘vulnerable to extinction’ on the Red List for Britain’s Mammals 2020.

The reasons for the decline include a lack of suitable habitat and population fragmentation.

“We already have over 112,000 amazing Hedgehog Champions across the UK, but more help is always needed. We hope lots of people will talk with their neighbours and together help their local hedgehogs this summer.” Grace Johnson

To find out more, or to enter your Hedgehog Street, visit www.hedgehogstreet.org/biggest-hedgehog-street.