A local netball club is on the lookout for a new coach.
The Lichfield Spires are seeking someone to help support their junior player pathway.
The hourly paid post is ideally looking for someone with knowledge of netball youth development.
A spokesperson said:
“This is an exciting opportunity to help a community club expand and develop further.”Lichfield Spires spokesperson
People can send expressions of interest to threespiresnetball@gmail.com.
