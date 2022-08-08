Lichfield Spires Netball logo

A local netball club is on the lookout for a new coach.

The Lichfield Spires are seeking someone to help support their junior player pathway.

The hourly paid post is ideally looking for someone with knowledge of netball youth development.

A spokesperson said:

“This is an exciting opportunity to help a community club expand and develop further.”

Lichfield Spires spokesperson

People can send expressions of interest to threespiresnetball@gmail.com.

