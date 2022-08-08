People in Lichfield and Burntwood are being urged to enjoy the latest spell of warm weather safely.

Temperatures will rise about thirty degrees once more this week.

Cllr Victoria Wilson, Staffordshire County Council’s cabinet member for communities and culture, said people should check on elderly neighbours and avoid the temptation to cool off in open water at locations such as Chasewater.

“In the UK we are not blessed with the warmest of temperatures, so most of us really like to make the most of any warm spells while we can. “With schools closed for the summer, many families will undoubtedly be out and about enjoying the fantastic Staffordshire countryside in the glorious weather. “However, there are two areas which can quickly turn to tragedy in the hotter weather. The first is the very real dangers of cooling off by swimming unsupervised in open water, where even the most experienced swimmers can quickly get into life-threatening difficulties. “Secondly, setting fires in the countryside can soon see them getting out of control, causing risk to lives and devastation to the land and the wildlife there. “So please, do enjoy the hot spell and our amazing county, but please don’t put yourself, your family or friends at risk.” Cllr Victoria Wilson, Staffordshire County Council

The Met Office say that temperatures will gradually increase from Monday, reaching 30 degrees later in the week.

