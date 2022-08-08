Lichfield City eased through to the next stage of the FA Cup with a 3-0 triumph at Belper United.

Ivor Green’s men started brightly and saw debutant Harry Crook send an early effort narrowly wide, before Luke Childs also flashed a strike just past the upright.

Belper keeper Charlie Wood produced an outstanding save to deny Kyle Patterson as City continued to seek the breakthrough.

The chances kept coming as Crook saw his shot come back off the woodwork and Childs was also denied by a save from Wood.

The second half saw Lichfield continue to create with early penalty appeals wanted away after Ethan Muckley went down in the box.

The breakthrough eventually came when Patterson found Muckley who netted from six yards.

Belper almost levelled when a through ball resulted in a volley over the bar.

But City continued to look dangerous going forward with Patterson firing wide and Crook sending a shot over the top.

The second Lichfield goal came when Muckley found Childs who beat a defender before rounding the keeper to make it 2-0 eight minutes from time.

The win was wrapped up when sub Chandler Pegg slotted home with his first touch of the game.