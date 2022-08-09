A councillor has resigned from his positions at Burntwood Town Council and Lichfield District Council.
Cllr Samuel Tapper said a new job meant he could no longer continue as an elected member of the two authorities.
The Conservative councillor had represented the Chasetown ward at the district council and the Hunslet area at the town council.
Cllr Tapper said:
“Due to starting a new job at the end of this month, holding the positions would have been impossible.”Cllr Samuel Tapper
I don’t suppose in reality Council Tapper appreciated been called a traitor by the Leader of the County Council in a public meeting.
Considering the elections are less than a year away and he could have got away with only attending one council meeting in a six month period you have to give him credit for going early and not hanging around to take the money, while doing the minimum.
Does not bode well for the Conservatives though, losing a young councillor at this stage, even if in reality his ward was at risk anyway at the next election.
I wonder if this is a proper resignation or another teasing non-resignation? Will he return as an independent, like another young Tory Councillor did not so long ago after he quit the party following the #treegate farce?
If he does come back as an indy maybe he could wear a Spiderman costume as his gimmick? After all he has been pretty anonymous during his time as a councillor anyway.
To be fair, I think he’d struggle to be an effective councillor whilst working in his new job in Japan.
