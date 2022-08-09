Plans have been submitted to put up signs for a new Starbucks in Lichfield city centre.
The coffee outlet is being earmarked for a vacant unit in the Three Spires Shopping Centre.
Planning permission is being sought for new signage in line with the “current Starbucks specification”.
The unit had previously been occupied by retailer Flying Tiger.
Full details of the scheme can be seen on Lichfield District Council’s planning website.
I hope all the ‘pensioner bashers’ will give us a rest for a while and vent their spleen on their next favourite subject- yet another coffee shop!
A tax avoiding business and just what Lichfield needs, another coffee shop. NOT!
Flying Tiger was an excellent shop and just the sort you would think would flourish in a tourist environment. Just why did it fail? High rents? Covid? Lack of footfall? Many retailers seem to suffer in Lichfield even when population is increasing. Competition from other places that offer better parking and greater choice is probably one factor.
When Waterstones opened in Market Street I was pleased. I, sadly, rate its survival rate as low.
Another expensive coffee shop? No thanks.
@Philip, how often did you spend money in Flying Tiger? If you don’t use it, you lose it. Lichfield does not attract enough tourists to keep shops going on there own, locals need to shop and spend money there too. Lichfield doesn’t even have a proper museum about the city, yet it claims to be steeped in hundreds of years of history. Have you seen how under-resourced Dr Johnson’s house is? I went in there a couple of months ago and it’s a sorry state, there isn’t even a good interactive exhibition for children. There’s so much more the Council could do to draw people in, but the local leaders are unambitious and unimaginative. Frankly, it’s all a little pathetic.
@David… Indeed much of what you say is valid. The councils avowed policy is to expand the city (local plan 2040) but are tight lipped on infrastructure and facilities.
I have visited many towns and cities within an hours drive of Lichfield. They all offer much more for tourists. I rate Lichfield a half day attraction, mainly because of the reasons you state.
As for Flying Tiger, my grandchildren loved the shop so yes I did purchase from them regularly. Realistically though, most items were not expensive so this would have had little impact.
Your summing up that the situation for Lichfield is ‘a little pathetic’ is undoubtedly true.
