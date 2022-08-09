Families and friends of those held as prisoners of war in the Far East during the Second World War will hold a service at the National Memorial Arboretum.

It will take place at the Alrewas centre for remembrance on Sunday (14th August).

The Children and Families of the Far East Prisoners of War (COFEPOW) will take part in a wreath-laying ceremony before a private service led by Commander David Childs CBE.

For more details visit the National Memorial Arboretum website.