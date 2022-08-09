People in Lichfield are being urged to grab a Covid jab at a walk-in vaccine clinic this week.
First, second and booster doses of the Covid-19 vaccine are available at Lichfield Fire Station from 11.30am to 4.30pm tomorrow (10th August).
Jabs are available for people aged over 12, but those under 16 must be accompanied by a parent or guardian
Staffordshire County Council’s cabinet support member for public health, Cllr Paul Northcott, said:
“Vaccination is the best way to protect yourself and others against Covid-19.
“These walk-in clinics offer a great opportunity for people to get their vaccine if they haven’t already, and make sure they are protected particularly before schools go back in September.
“I would encourage everyone who is still not fully vaccinated to make use of these walk-in clinics over the summer holiday. The virus has not gone away and we must continue to do everything we can to keep levels low and stop the spread.”Cllr Paul Northcott, Staffordshire County Council
