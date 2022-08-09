People in Lichfield are being urged to grab a Covid jab at a walk-in vaccine clinic this week.

First, second and booster doses of the Covid-19 vaccine are available at Lichfield Fire Station from 11.30am to 4.30pm tomorrow (10th August).

Jabs are available for people aged over 12, but those under 16 must be accompanied by a parent or guardian

Staffordshire County Council’s cabinet support member for public health, Cllr Paul Northcott, said: