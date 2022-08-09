Visitors to the Lichfield Garrick are being invited to enjoy a night of West End classics when The Opera Boys take to the stage.

Their show, A Night at the Musicals, will be at the city theatre on 2nd September.

It will include music from the likes of Les Miserables, Phantom of the Opera, We Will Rock You, The Greatest Showman and West Side Story.

There will also be operatic and classical numbers such as Nessun Dorma and Time To Say Goodbye.

A spokesperson said:

“With beautiful vocal arrangements, spectacular close part harmony and a great line in humour, The Opera Boys have been delighting audiences all over the world with their unique shows combining beautiful, powerful and emotional music with funny, engaging and light-hearted entertainment. “They trained at some of the UK’s finest schools including The Royal Academy of Music, and have each become highly successful performers in their own right. “Between them they have performed lead roles on London’s West End and on Broadway in New York. They have performed as backing vocalists to some of the world’s biggest superstars including Russell Watson, Robbie Williams, Tom Jones and Elton John.” Lichfield Garrick spokesperson

Tickets for the show in Lichfield are £25 and can be booked online.