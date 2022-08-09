A football shirt signed by Aston Villa’s European Cup winning side has sold for more than £1,000 at auction in Lichfield.
The jersey, autographed by the likes of Nigel Spink and Peter Withe went under the hammer at Richard Winterton Auctioneers.
It sold for £1,050.
Mr Winterton said:
“We had a tremendous amount of interest in this lot.
“Obviously from where we are in the Midlands there are Villa supporters all around.
“An iconic shirt to have and to own and lots of interest flying in from the local area plus strong international bidding has resulted in this superb outcome for our client.”Richard Winterton
