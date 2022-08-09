Police in Staffordshire have urged people to only dial 999 in an emergency – after revealing it had received calls about running out of toilet paper and a dog having puppies.
It comes as the force said it was currently experiencing a surge in calls.
Emily McCormick, chief superintendent for force contact and operations, said:
“The last few months have seen seen some of our busiest days in the contact centre, taking the same number of calls as we would on a typical New Year’s Eve and we’re expecting the rest of the summer to be just as busy.
“Our staff work extremely hard to ensure that those who need help quickly receive it but we’re asking the public to help us.
“Emergency calls will always take priority, as the public would expect, and during times of increased demand, those who are calling 999 to report non-emergencies may consider using other ways to get in touch.
“Our dedicated online reporting section on our website can be accessed for non-emergencies at a time that is convenient for you – 24/7, 365-days-a-year – and your report will be treated in the same way as a 101 call.
“Please also consider whether your call is more appropriate for another agency or service that is not the police.”Chief Superintendent Emily McCormick, Staffordshire Police
