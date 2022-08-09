A teenage girl has been injured after being assaulted in Burntwood.

The 14-year-old was left with a fractured collarbone and other injuries after the attack in a wooded area off Pool Lane at around 7.30pm on Sunday (7th August).

She remains in a stable condition in hospital.

A Staffordshire Police spokesperson said:

“We are particularly keen to speak to a white male, around 27 years old, about 5ft 4in tall, of a stocky build. “He is described as having his hair gelled to one side and was wearing a grey tracksuit top, with a white line across the centre, believed to be of the McKenzie brand, with grey Puma trainers. “Officers would like to speak to anyone who saw the male or who may have any CCTV or dashcam footage of the area at the time. Staffordshire Police spokesperson

Anyone with information can contact police on 101, quoting incident number 611 of 7th August. Alternatively, they can contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.