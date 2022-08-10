An author will be signing copies of a children’s book in Lichfield later this month.

The Pawprint Tale – Alfie and the Lost Words of Lichfield by Daniel Thompson, features Alfie the fox-red Labrador who, together with his best friend Teddy, help Dr Johnson save the day when the people of the city mysteriously start losing their words.

Foiling the plan of the mischievous cat, Colonel Meow, they visit local places and help young readers discover the city from the pages of their book.

Daniel will be at Waterstones from midday trip to 3pm on 20th August, with readings taking place at 12.30pm and 2pm.

A spokesperson said: