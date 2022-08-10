Key workers are being given the chance to receive a contribution towards their deposit on a new house in Fradley.

Housebuilder David Wilson Homes is offering up to £15,000 towards properties at Anson Gardens development on Hay End Lane.

Eligible key workers will be able to get a deposit contribution of £750 for every £25,000 spent on a new home.

Steve Barton, senior sales manager of David Wilson Homes Mercia, said the expanded scheme would include groups such as emergency services and education workers.

“Our NHS deposit contribution scheme was launched for our invaluable NHS staff at the start of the pandemic, as a thank you for their hard work, and we are very proud to continue lending a helping hand. “The scheme has already helped over 1,000 NHS workers to buy their own homes, saving them more than £10million in the process. “We now want to show this level of support to all of our key workers, and we are extremely proud to be able to introduce this offer.” Steve Barton, David Wilson Homes

For more information on the scheme, call 0333 355 8478.