Neighbours legend Alan Fletcher says he is looking forward to visiting Lichfield as part of a nationwide tour.

The Dr Karl Kennedy star will be at the Garrick on 16th September.

It comes on the back of the final episode of the hit Australian soap opera which saw famous faces from the past join regulars such as Alan for a special farewell.

The Doctor Will See You Now had been due to tour the UK before the pandemic – but the actor said he was still looking forward to sharing memories of his time on Ramsay Street.

“My show is a look back at my 45 years as a performer with special attention paid to my 28 years on Neighbours. “Using video, music and an interview style format the show is a fun and reverential review of the trials and tribulations of Dr Karl Kennedy’s professional and personal life. “Originally the show was designed as a celebration of my 25 years on Neighbours and was planned to coincide with the 35th anniversary of Neighbours – sadly, Covid ruined those plans but I was determined to bring the show to fruition in the UK and, finally, we are up and running. “I have crossed the length and breadth of the UK many times but the tour still manages to visit pockets of the country I haven’t been too like Barrow-in-Furness, Crickhowell and Lichfield.” Alan Fletcher

The show will also see Alan working with his wife.

“Jen is my interviewer – and she also fills the role of cheeky critic. “We have enjoyed 32 years of happy marriage and this allows us to enjoy bouncing off each other and gently ribbing each other for the audience’s enjoyment.” Alan Fletcher

Although the show will cover the breadth of Alan’s career, he said he hoped to be able to celebrate 37 years of Neighbours with those who helped to ensure the soap ran for as long as it did.

“Interacting with fans has always been the focus of my time on Neighbours. “I have had the pleasure of meeting thousands of fans through my music tours, publicity tours and panto appearances. “Basically the Neighbours audience kept the show on air for 37 years and kept me in a job for 28 years! “I am deeply grateful for the support I have received and I always try to repay the loyalty of fans.” Alan Fletcher

Ticket details for Alan’s show at the Lichfield Garrick are available online.