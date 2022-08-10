Ukrainian independence day will be celebrated at an event in Lichfield later this month.

Taking place on 24th August at The Angel Inn, it will feature face painting, a disco, and authentic Ukrainian food and drink.

Leanne Giblin, from The Angel Inn, said:

“This event is being organised by Natallia – with our support – who joined us in Lichfield a couple of months ago after fleeing her home in Ukraine. “Natallia hopes to bring together any other Ukrainians in Lichfield as well as the wider community to come along.” Leanne Giblin

The event, which will raise money for charities working in Ukraine, is open to those over 18 and starts at 6.30pm.

For more details, visit The Angel Inn Facebook page.