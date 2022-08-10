Burntwood residents are being invited to join a Memory Walk in the town.

The event will take place at 1pm on 18th September.

Participants will be invited to walk from Sankey’s Corner to Swan Island as part of celebrations of the town being accredited as a dementia-friendly community. Everyone is asked to gather from 12.45pm.

A spokesperson for Burntwood Town Council said:

“We want this walk to be open to anyone and everyone. Even if you can only join in for a few yards or if you’re a regular walker and will complete the course in record time, please join us in raising funds – and a smile – for those living with dementia.” Burntwood Town Council spokesperson

For more details visit the Burntwood Town Council website.

If you would like to donate to Burntwood Dementia Friendly Community’s Just Giving page. with proceeds being donated to Alzheimer’s Society, go to:

https://www.justgiving.com/fundraising/burntwooddfc

You can also registering with Alzheimer’s Society to complete your walk with us:

https://www.alzheimers.org.uk/memory-walk/find-a-walk/take-on-your-own-memory-walk

You can also raise funds independently for a charity of your choice that supports people affected by dementia, or simply walk to raise awareness.

If you are planning on joining the walk, please register at https://www.smartsurvey.co.uk/s/KS0WYG/