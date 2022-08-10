The future of the former home of Lichfield’s library will be discussed by planning chiefs after developers submitted proposals to convert the historic site into apartments.

Plans to create 21 apartments in The Friary building have been put forward by the Worcestershire-based GR8Space (Library) Limited.

The applications – one seeking permission to carry out works to a listed building and the other setting out the plans to convert The Friary into apartments – are now available to view on Lichfield District Council’s planning portal.

The developer is seeking permission for works to the listed building to enable the conversion of the former library to residential apartments together with associated demolition, alterations, ancillary structures, external site works and landscaping.

A consultation period has now started with the deadline for contributions set for 1st September.

The original decision to relocate Lichfield’s library from The Friary to Market Square met with considerable local opposition.

Campaigners questioned the move to sell the building, claiming it was gifted to the people of the city and should not be moved into private hands.

But Staffordshire County Council insisted at the time that the decision to sell of The Friary would secure the site’s long-term future and avoid the risk of the historic building becoming mothballed and falling into disrepair.