Chasetown will get their league campaign underway this weekend with a trip to St Neots Town.

The Scholars will be aiming for a bright start as they look to go one better than last season when they missed out on promotion after a play off defeat.

They wrapped up their pre-season with a 3-0 win over Stafford Rangers last weekend.

The game at St Neots Town kicks off at 3pm on Saturday (13th August).