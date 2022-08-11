Councillors in Burntwood are to discuss proposals to help pay for new solar panels at a community building in the town.

The Burntwood Memorial Community Association (BMCA) is hoping for £6,583.50 from the Better Burntwood Fund.

The application will be discussed at a meeting of Burntwood Town Council’s community and partnerships committee next week.

A report says:

“Due to excessively increasing electricity costs, the BMCA has installed solar panels at the Burntwood Memorial Institute and requests that the town council meets the cost of the labour for the installation.”The other costs of the installation have been met from a grant provided by Staffordshire County Council and BMCA’s own funds.”The provision of good quality solar powered electricity means that BMCA is more sustainable financially and lowers carbon emissions.” Report to Burntwood Town Council’s community and partnerships committee

The Better Burntwood Fund budget for the year is £26,000.

The meeting will discuss the application on 17th August.