Live music and entertainment will be on offer at an outdoor event in Lichfield.

Folk on the Farm will take place at Woodhouse Farm and Garden on 4th September.

A Lichfield Arts spokesperson said:

“Join us for an open-air afternoon of entertainment that will include live music on the outdoor stage from local musicians and groups, and other music events around the farm, including dancing and the Lichfield Storytellers. “We will also be showcasing a number of the entries from this year’s Lichfield Festival of Folk songwriting competition as well as exhibiting a retrospective of last year’s art competition in the farm café.” Lichfield Arts spokesperson

Tickets are £10 in advance or £12 on the day for adults and includes a hog roast bap or vegetarian option. Children under 12 are free.

Gates open at 11.15am with entertainment starting at midday.

To book tickets visit the Lichfield Arts website.