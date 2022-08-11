Tolkien fans will be in for a treat when a free exhibition comes to Lichfield.

The Hub at St Mary’s will host The Magic of Middle-earth from 24th September to 11th December.

The exhibition promises to take visitors on a journey beyond the books to explore that expansive artistic legacy of Tolkien’s work, including dioramas, paintings, sculptures and even Middle-earth themed Lego sets.



The Hub’s creative director Anthony Evans said:

“This is an absolute must-see exhibition for Tolkien fans of all ages. “Here at The Hub, we’re all about creating a space and providing activities which can be enjoyed by all the family – and few things capture the imagination of both young and old quite like the wonderful world of Tolkien.” Anthony Evans, The Hub at St Mary’s

Admission is free but tickets will need to be booked for weekend and half term visits. For more details go to thehubstmarys.co.uk