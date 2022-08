A live recording of an Andre Rieu concert will be shown at the Lichfield Garrick later this month.

Happy Days are Here Again was performed at his hometown of Maastricht and be shown on 27th and 28th August.

A spokesperson said:

“They say absence makes the heart grow fonder and André’s first summer concert in over two years will be a magical experience for everyone to enjoy.” Lichfield Garrick spokesperson

Tickets for the screening are £16.50 and can be booked online.