Passengers are being warned of more disruption to trains when the latest round of rail strikes take place.

West Midlands Railway and London Northwestern Railway say services will be “heavily impacted” on Saturday (13th August) with no services running due to a walkout by members of the ASLEF drivers’ union.

Some early morning trains on Sunday may also be disrupted due to rolling stock being in the incorrect place overnight.

Jonny Wiseman, customer experience director for both train operators, said:

“It is disappointing that our customers will continue to be impacted this month due to ongoing industrial action and I am urging passengers to check their journeys in advance. “On 13th August we will not be able to run any services at all and we are advising passengers not to travel. “Passengers holding tickets purchased in advance can travel on an alternative date or receive a full refund.” Jonny Wiseman

Further disruption is expected on 18th and 20th August when the RMT union embark on their latest round of industrial action.

A limited service will run on the Cross City Line to and from Lichfield Trent Valley from 7.30am and 6.30pm on both days, while London Northwestern Railway will see no trains to or from Lichfield on the West Coast Main Line.

Amended timetables will also be in operation on 19th August and early morning services on 21st August may be disrupted due to the displacement of trains.