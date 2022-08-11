Past pupils from Lichfield’s Maple Hayes Dyslexia School are being sought to help celebrate 40 years this summer.

More than 1,000 students have now been welcomed through the doors of the school, which was officially opened on 12th June 1982.

Bosses are now keen to hear from past pupils to find out about things they have gone on to achieve.

Dr Daryl Brown, headteacher of Maple Hayes said:

“It’s been such an achievement for the school to reach 40, and while we are unable to create the huge festivities we originally had in mind due to Covid, we still want to be able to mark it in some way somehow. “While we have managed to keep in touch with some of our past pupils, many from the 1980s and 1990s we have unfortunately lost touch with. “It would be great to hear about their lives now and so we can put together something to show how the school and our teaching methods have managed to transform their careers and outlook.” Dr Daryl Brown

It was Daryl’s father Dr Neville Brown who opened the school alongside his wife Brenda, and they sunk their life savings into launching the school just on the outskirts of Lichfield.

He also developed a unique teaching system called the ‘morphological approach’, which uses a series of icons to make a visual link between meaning and spelling instead of pupils being taught using phonics.

They also believe in using fountain pens, using cursive writing which helps make every letter feel different.

For past pupils to get in touch, they are encouraged to fill out their details on the school website.