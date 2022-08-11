This public notice has been published by Lichfield Live on behalf of the applicant in exchange for a fee.

PUBLIC NOTICE

LICHFIELD MUNICIPAL CHARITIES

NOTICE is given that two vacancies exists suitable for

two single occupancy properties. Only persons resident within the

City of Lichfield will be eligible for consideration and

length of residency is a factor which will be taken into

account when deciding upon applicants

Please apply for details to:

Jane Bethell, Charities Administrator on 01543 267982

or email jbethell@ansonssolicitors.com on or before 9th September 2022