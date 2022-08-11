This public notice has been published by Lichfield Live on behalf of the applicant in exchange for a fee.
PUBLIC NOTICE
LICHFIELD MUNICIPAL CHARITIES
NOTICE is given that two vacancies exists suitable for
two single occupancy properties. Only persons resident within the
City of Lichfield will be eligible for consideration and
length of residency is a factor which will be taken into
account when deciding upon applicants
Please apply for details to:
Jane Bethell, Charities Administrator on 01543 267982
or email jbethell@ansonssolicitors.com on or before 9th September 2022