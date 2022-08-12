A Burntwood boxing club could be given a £500 boost.

Members of Burntwood Town Council’s community and partnerships committee will discuss an application to the Better Burntwood Fund at a meeting next week.

The Burntwood Platinum Amateur Boxing Club is hoping to access the grant to help purchase new equipment in order to help meet growing demand at its Redwood Park base.

A report to the meeting said:

“The boxing club offers classes for all levels, regardless of race, religion and gender.”It is the only club registered with England Boxing in the parish and also caters for those who wish to participate in physical activity but not compete.” Report to Burntwood Town Council’s community and partnerships committee

The application will be discussed at the meeting of the committee on 17th August.