Council chiefs are hoping to secure £15.7million to help fund a new leisure centre in Lichfield.

An application has been made to the Government’s Levelling Up Fund.

Lichfield District Council had been rejected when the first batch of funding was handed out, but is hopeful the second round will help cover the cost of the long term replacement for The Friary Leisure Centre.

The local authority has applied for £15,773,743.80 towards the £17,526,382 project cost of a new facility, with the council match-funding 10% of the funding for the project.

Stychbrook Park has been earmarked as the location for a new facility with features including a six-lane swimming pool with moveable floor, a community room, 80 station fitness suite, spin studio, EV charging points and cycle storage.

The council is also bidding for £3.2million from the UK Shared Prosperity Fund (UKSPF), with the local authority putting forward a plan highlighting projects such as a community hub in Burntwood, a cinema in Lichfield and business start-up support.

Cllr Doug Pullen, leader of Lichfield District Council, said: