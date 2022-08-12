Toy collectors will be hoping to ‘exterminate’ rival bids during a sale by a Lichfield auction business.

Vintage items including a mid-size Dalek replica will be sold by Richard Winterton Auctioneers on Wednesday (17th August).

Other lots include Star Wars figures and Barbie dolls, along with a Johnny Seven ‘One Man Army’ toy rifle and collectables such as a Dinky Joe 90 vehicle and a Corgi Aston Martin DB5 released to tie in with Goldfinger.

Auctioneer Richard Winterton said:

“The market for vintage toys is very popular, bringing together lifelong collectors and enthusiasts with people seeking to reacquaint themselves with toys they enjoyed as children. “We’re looking forward to welcoming bidders in the room as well as others from across the galaxy via the internet.” Richard Winterton

The catalogue is available online at www.richardwinterton.co.uk/auction-dates.