Violin and piano will combine for the first in a morning music series at Lichfield Cathedral.

Robert Webb and Helen Jones will perform on 16th August as part fo the Music for Reflection series.

They will be followed by:

  • Organist David Humphreys – 18th August
  • Vocalist Ailsa Cochrane and pianist Paul Whitehall – 23rd August
  • Organist Liam Condon – 25th August
  • Organist Charles Francis – 30th August
  • Organist Nicholas Freestone – 1st September

Admission is free and no booking is required. For more details, visit the Lichfield Cathedral website.

