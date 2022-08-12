Violin and piano will combine for the first in a morning music series at Lichfield Cathedral.
Robert Webb and Helen Jones will perform on 16th August as part fo the Music for Reflection series.
They will be followed by:
- Organist David Humphreys – 18th August
- Vocalist Ailsa Cochrane and pianist Paul Whitehall – 23rd August
- Organist Liam Condon – 25th August
- Organist Charles Francis – 30th August
- Organist Nicholas Freestone – 1st September
Admission is free and no booking is required. For more details, visit the Lichfield Cathedral website.