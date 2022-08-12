Lichfield City’s Midland Football League Premier Division campaign will kick off with a home game against Highgate United.

Ivor Green’s men will be going for another successful season in the league, having already secured an FA Cup victory last weekend.

City have been rewarded for their triumph over Belper United with a home tie in the next round against Bugbrooke St Michaels on 20th August.

But before then they’ll be looking to pick up three points against Highgate at the Trade Tyre Community Stadium tomorrow (13th August). Kick off is at 3pm.