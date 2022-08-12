A man has been charged after a teenage girl was assaulted in Burntwood.

The 13-year-old suffered multiple injuries in an area off Pool Lane on 7th August.

Wayne Scarratt, aged 28, of Orchid Court, Malvern, has since been charged with multiple offences, including robbery.

He was due to appear before magistrates at North Staffordshire Justice Centre today (11th August).

A Staffordshire Police spokesperson said: