People in Staffordshire are being urged to stay safe as temperatures soar.

Visitors to parks and open spaces are being asked not to smoke in high-risk areas with grassland and heathland both extremely dry.

No barbecues or fires are allowed at any time in any of Staffordshire County Council’s country parks.

People are also being reminded that they should not cool down in open water.

Cllr Victoria Wilson, Staffordshire County Council’s cabinet member for communities, said people should take precautions due to the weather, as well as looking out for others.

“Be sensible during the hottest times of the day, avoid any temptation to cool off in unsupervised open water and please do check on older relatives, friends and neighbours, who may be struggling.” Cllr Victoria Wilson, Staffordshire County Council

Staffordshire County Council’s trading standards animal health team is also issuing a reminder to animal owners to carry out extra checks on their livestock to ensure they are regularly inspected and that they have access to shade and water.

Farmers are also reminded that if they are moving livestock, this should be done in the cooler parts of the day.

“Our trading standards team wants to ensure livestock owners are keeping their animals safe, well ventilated and with plenty of water, until the hot weather breaks next week.” Cllr Victoria Wilson, Staffordshire County Council

Anyone with any concerns with regards the health or wellbeing of farmed livestock in Staffordshire can contact the animal health team on 01785 277875 or email the team at animal.health@staffordshire.gov.uk.