An author will be signing copies of her new book in Lichfield.

Alex Foulkes, the writer behind Vampires: Ghosts Bite Back, will be at Waterstones on 29th October.

The book is the follow-up to her debut novel, Rules for Vampires, which has been published around the globe and translated into multiple languages.

Staffordshire-based Alex told Lichfield Live she was looking forward to returning to the city.

“I visited Lichfield this past summer to run school assemblies and workshops with the students at King Edward VI School – it was wonderful, with brilliant, sparky kids and dedicated staff. “I also got the chance to visit the stunning space that is the library. “I’m excited to be returning to Lichfield in October. It’s very fitting as it’s just before Halloween.” Alex Foulkes

Vampires: Ghosts Bite Back is released on 29th September. For more details visit the Simon & Schuster website.