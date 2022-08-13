Councillors have agreed to support a scheme helping people struggling in Burntwood.
The white goods scheme is run by the Burntwood Lions group and sees items supplied to those referred from social services and other agencies.
A presentation at a meeting of August, Burntwood Town Council’s policy and resources committee heard how more than £3,650 helping 16 households by supplying cookers, fridge freezers and washing machines.
Councillors were told that there had been a significant rise in demand due to domestic abuse cases and the cost of living crisis.
Cllr Steve Norman, chair of the committee, said:
“The work done by the Burntwood Lions volunteers is well known and members were unanimous in agreeing to fund the white goods scheme up to £3,000 as proposed, before further review.
“The Burntwood Lions cannot deal with applications direct so applicants must go through social services, a housing association or other bodies.
“Members also heard that they were in need of new volunteers to help with checking what equipment would be appropriate and arranging for the fitting.”Cllr Steve Norman, Burntwood Town Council