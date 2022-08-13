Councillors have agreed to support a scheme helping people struggling in Burntwood.

The white goods scheme is run by the Burntwood Lions group and sees items supplied to those referred from social services and other agencies.

A presentation at a meeting of August, Burntwood Town Council’s policy and resources committee heard how more than £3,650 helping 16 households by supplying cookers, fridge freezers and washing machines.

Councillors were told that there had been a significant rise in demand due to domestic abuse cases and the cost of living crisis.

Cllr Steve Norman, chair of the committee, said: