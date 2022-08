A family fun day in Lichfield will help raise money for a charity working to prevent suicide.

The event will take place at Lichfield City FC at midday on 17th September and feature bouncy castles, stalls, and a mini disco.

Money raised will go towards the Campaign Against Living Miserably charity.

A spokesperson said:

“All funds raised will help families after losing someone to suicide and help people think twice if they are feeling suicidal.”

For more details visit the event Facebook page.