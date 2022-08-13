A late goal denied Chasetown a win on the opening day of the new season.

With four new signings on show, the visitors made a positive start on their first trip to St Neots Town.

The Scholars had the ball in the net on 20 minutes after a smart finish from Luke Yates, only for it to be ruled out by an earlier offside flag.

Liam Kirton then went a whisker away from the opener with a dipping 25 yarder that only narrowly missed the target.

Yates forced St Neots keeper Jamie Greygoose to make an instinctive save with his feet as the visitors looked more likely to break the deadlock.

Two minutes before the break, Zack Foster and Liam Kirton created space for Yates to whip in a cross and Danny O’Callaghan looped a header home.

St Neots almost levelled but Oli Hayward blocked the ball six yards out.

On the hour, the hosts were reduced to ten men when Charlie Stallard was sent off for bringing down Jon Letford when he was clean through on goal.

The resulting free kick from Jack Edwards was blocked by the wall.

Yates rattled the post with two minutes remaining.

But against the run of play substitute Andre Hasanally levelled for the Cambridgeshire side with an effort that squirmed under the body of keeper Curtis Pond in the final minute.