Staffordshire’s fire chief is warning people to play their part in preventing grass fires during the hot weather.

With temperates in the thirties, bosses at Staffordshire Fire and Rescue Service say the risk of blazes increases due to discarded cigarettes or glass bottles left in direct sunlight.

Chief Fire Officer Rob Barber said people should be aware of the risks as they enjoy the warm spell.

“Disposable barbecues should never be used in the countryside and across popular beauty spots within the county – they can easily spread, especially in such dry conditions, and can quickly escalate into a dangerous and uncontainable wildfire. “They should never be left unattended and should not be used when the person in-charge is consuming alcohol. “If you do decide to use a disposable barbecue at home – ensure it is situated away from buildings, fences, trees or shrubs and make sure they are put right out and cooled before being thrown away. “Grass fires can spread extremely fast so if you see dry grass smouldering, please call 999 and report it immediately.” Rob Barber, Staffordshire Fire and Rescue Service

Firefighters are also warning residents not to risk their safety by going for a cooling swim.