More than 50 youngsters took part in a road safety event organised by a local group.

The free off-road session was organised by Lichfield Advanced Motorists last week and saw those aged between 14 and 24 find out more about the techniques of driving and the principles of advanced motoring.

The event took place at Curborough Sprint Circuit.

Grahame Ottewell, chairman of Lichfield Advanced Motorists, said:

“We gave the older full licence holders a chance to drive a car under the guidance of our observers, giving them a look at advanced driving techniques. “For the younger and non-licence holders there was the opportunity to drive a car, probably for the first time, in one of our dual-controlled driving school cars.” Grahame Ottewell, Lichfield Advanced Motorists

A display also featured vehicles ranging from a vintage Bentley to the latest electric and high performance cars, as well as a new HGV from local company Hawkins Logistics to give the youngsters a chance to learn about safety in relation to lorries.

Lichfield Advanced Motorists meet on the last Sunday of every month at Fradley Village Hall, and in the evening of the second Wednesday of the month at the same venue.

