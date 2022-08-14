The first elephant sculpture has been named ahead of a charity art trail next summer.

March of the Elephants has been organised by St Giles Hospice and will see decorated animals appear across Lichfield, Tamworth and Sutton Coldfield.

Patient Christine Hurden picked the name Elvis out of the hat after a number of suggestions had been put forward by staff and visitors to the Whittington-based hospice.

The 82-year-old, who is currently receiving pain management after being diagnosed with bone cancer, said:

“This was the first time that I’ve seen the elephant sculpture since coming into the hospice – I certainly didn’t expect it to be so big. “I’m honoured to have been asked to pick the name. He’s the first elephant to have been unveiled. “I feel incredibly lucky to be receiving care at St Giles. The staff here have been exceptionally attentive. “My friends and family can visit Elvis next year knowing that I played a part in choosing what he would be called – what a lovely memory.” Christine Hurden

Elvis was decorated by artist Michelle Turton, who chose a ‘Keep Strong, Stay Positive’ message to be displayed on the five-foot sculpture.

It will be one of 60 elephants decorated by artists to go on display next summer.

Zoe Wright, events manager at St Giles Hospice, said:

“It’s so touching that Christine has picked the name of the first elephant to be unveiled for our March of the Elephants sculpture trail as money raised will help support patients like Christine and their families.” Zoe Wright, St Giles Hospice

More details on the trail are available at www.marchoftheelephants.co.uk.