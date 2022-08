The music of Tom Jones will be celebrated at the Lichfield Garrick next month.

Glen Leon and his live band will perform One Night of Tom Jones on 8th September.

A spokesperson said:

“Performing all the classic hits spanning five decades, including Delilah, With These Hands, It’s Not Unusual, What’s New Pussycat and A Boy From Nowhere, this spectacular live show is certainly one not to be missed.” Lichfield Garrick spokesperson

Tickets are £27.50 and can be booked online.