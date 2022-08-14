Volunteers and participants at Lichfield Parkrun have backed a scheme helping local families cover the cost of new school uniforms.
The initiative sees items donated to then be distributed across the region ahead of the new school year in September.
A collection by the community running scheme was handed over to organisers.
Daniel Floyd, from Lichfield Parkrun, said:
“Parkrun is about the community in Lichfield and doing our best for the area – it’s about helping and getting involved and anyway we can give back we will.”.Daniel Floyd