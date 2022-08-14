An image from the drone in the aftermath of the field fire near Shenstone
A police drone has helped fire crews tackle a blaze in a field near Shenstone.

The incident happened on Friday (12th August) and saw Staffordshire Fire and Rescue Service work to prevent it spreading.

They were assisted by a drone team from Staffordshire Police – with newly-released images highlighting the scale of the incident.

A spokesperson said:

“Our drone helped our firefighting friends tackle a field fire.

“Using real-time drone footage, the fire commander was able to best deploy resources to stop the fire in its tracks before it got to nearby farm buildings.”

Staffordshire Police spokesperson
