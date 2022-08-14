Trains between Lichfield and Birmingham have been cancelled due to “severe weather”.

West Midlands Railway confirmed that services were not running on the Cross City Line today (14th August).

In a statement on its website, the operator said:

“We’re sorry that due to the hot weather, the service on this route has been suspended. Network Rail are undertaking repairs to the track and equipment on parts of the route.

“There will be no trains operating on this route for the rest of the day.

“We have arranged for tickets to be valid on other routes, and there is emergency rail replacement transport.”

West Midlands Railway