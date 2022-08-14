Two goals from Ethan Muckley helped Lichfield City pick up a point against Highgate United.

Ivor Green’s men were kicking off their league campaign on the back of a win in the FA Cup last weekend – and they started brightly, with Muckley going close with a chip that went over the top.

Highgate also threatened with a shot over James Beeson’s crossbar before a near post flick from a corner went narrowly over.

It was the visitors who went ahead when they sprang the Lichfield offside trap on 38 minutes for Ryan Harkin to net.

But two minutes later and City were level when Kyle Patterson found Muckley to score his first of the afternoon.

Lichfield keeper Beeson ensured both sides went in level at the break after producing a fine one on one save.

But before the half time whistle Lichfield themselves went close to a second goal when Muckley rounded the keeper but saw his strike from an angle hit the post.

Luke Childs curled an effort just over the bar early in the second half before Harry Crook also cleared the crossbar with an effort.

Highgate went close when City keeper Beeson was forced into a save.

But the Lichfield keeper could do nothing on 75 minutes when a free kick was cleared to the edge of the box for sub Josh Cairns to volley home.

City again struck back though nine minutes from time when a Childs cross was tucked home by Muckley to make it 2-2.

Highgate thought they’d restored their advantage when the ball found the net late on, but the goal was ruled out for a foul in the build up.